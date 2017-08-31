Free business start up workshops taking place in Deeside

Business Wales is running a two free business start up workshops in Deeside over the next few weeks for those people who are looking to learn the skills needed to run a Business.

The Welsh Government backed service provides impartial, independent support and advice to people starting, running and growing a business in Wales

The ‘Taking the Plunge’ workshops are aimed at those who have never run a business before and give people the chance to look at whether running a business is right for them.

This workshop takes would-be entrepreneurs through market research techniques and how to research competitors to understanding business costs and managing finances.

Topics covered during the one-day workshops include;

• writing a business plan

• raising finance and financial planning

• marketing

• legal aspects of running a business

• intellectual property

• USP (unique selling point)

• tax

The first workshop in Deeside is on 8 September at Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden, the workshop starts at 9.30am until 4:30pm and attendance is by booking only.

The second date is also at Gladstones on 12 October, the workshop also starts at 9.30am until 4:30pm and attendance is again by booking only.

To book a place on either workshop follow this link

Dates are also available for Wrexham, St Asaph, more here.