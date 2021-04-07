Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 7th Apr 2021

Free breakfast for year 7 primary school children when they return after the Easter break

Flintshire primary school children in year seven who are entitled to free school meals will be offered free breakfast when they return to school next week.

Flintshire County Council has said the scheme is intended to ensure that children start the day with a nutritious meal, leaving them with enough money to buy a substantial lunch.

A council spokesperson said: “The allowance should ideally be spent before the start of the school day or at morning break.

“However, implementing dedicated ‘spend periods’ on cashless systems can be challenging.


“Therefore, the additional allowance can be spent at lunch break, with schools encouraging pupils to use this before the start of the school day or at morning break.

“As with the regular free school meals allowance, any unspent allowance will not be carried over to the following day.”

The scheme will be administered by the Council’s catering partner Newydd Catering and Cleaning Ltd.

Breakfast items will be encouraged before the start of the school day or at morning break include cereals, fruit and vegetables and yoghurt.



