Fraudsters claiming to be from council contacting local businesses claiming they owe money

Published: Tuesday, May 21st, 2019
Flintshire Trading Standards has issued a warning to local businesses following reports of a new fraud officers have become aware of.

Fraudsters contact the business by phone and claim to be acting on behalf of Flintshire County Council. 

They state that they are collecting Business Rates and Council Tax debt on behalf of the County Council and that the business is in arrears.

The scammers then claim they are sending enforcement agents and vans to the business to remove goods to the value of the balance.

The fraudsters know the names and full details of the business and its owners, how much council tax and rates for the business are and even how much the first payment for this year should have been.

A spokesperson for Flintshire Trading Standards said. “All of the information can got off the internet but can sound very convincing to the victim of the intended fraud.

This is a scam and the scammers aim to contact businesses when they are busiest and easily distracted, if a business should receive a call such as this do not agree to pay anything over the phone, terminate the phone call and contact Flintshire County Council finance to check if there are any problems. 

Businesses will be aware if they are in arrears, at least two letters will have been sent by Flintshire Revenues department to the business pointing out they are in arrears. 

No matter how convincing the scammer may sound, no vans will show up to take your goods away.”

To report a scam attempt contact Flintshire Trading Standards Service by using this form, or alternatively call 01352 703189

 

