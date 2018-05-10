Four men arrested on the Wirral following alleged assault in Llandudno

Four men have been arrested on the Wirral after an alleged assault in Llandudno on Tuesday in which another man sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened in Gwydyr Road in Llandudno at 11.15am – the offenders made off in a vehicle and were later arrested just off the A41, New Chester Road in Eastham.

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales armed alliance unit posted a picture on social media of a car, a silver Nissan Qashqai they appear to have stopped outside a row of shops which runs parallel with the A41..

The post said Armed Response Vehicles “have assisted in the arrest of 4 males wanted on suspicion of Robbery in the @NWPolice area. Great teamwork from @CPTaskforce and @PoliceChester bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.”

Sgt Rob Mahoney said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information relating to the assault yesterday morning.”

Anyone with information is asked to call St Asaph CID on 101 quoting reference W059734.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or contact the control room direct via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

[📷 Twitter.com/CheshNWalesAAP]