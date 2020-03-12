Six further patients in Wales test positive for Coronavirus – one confirmed in Wrexham

The Chief Medical Officer of Wales has officially confirmed there is a case of Coronavirus in Wrexham during his usual daily update.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “From today (12 March), updates on the number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Wales will be provided by Public Health Wales, and not by the Chief Medical Officer. These updates will occur at 11am daily from now on.

“We can confirm that six new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wales to 25.

“The process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases is underway, and we are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public’s health.

“One case is in the Monmouthshire local authority area, and is associated with travel abroad.

“One case is in the Cardiff local authority area, and is also associated with travel abroad.

“Two of the new cases are in Neath Port Talbot local authority area, and are contacts of a previous case.

“One case is in Blaenau Gwent local authority, and one is in Wrexham local authority area. These two cases have no history of travel to a country where the virus is circulating, and are not known to have had contact with another confirmed case.

“The six patients are being managed in clinically appropriate settings based on the assessment of a specialist infectious disease consultant.

“Public Health Wales has a responsibility to protect individuals tested and patients being treated for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). For this reason no further details regarding these individuals will be released.

“We ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality, and to understand our efforts to protect their privacy.

“785 people in Wales have been tested for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). 760 results were negative, and 25 results were positive.

“The public can be assured that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.

“We would encourage people to check the advice for returning travellers, which includes guidance for those returning from Italy, China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Iran.

“Members of the public can help protect themselves and others by always carrying tissues, and using them to catch coughs or sneezes. They should bin the tissue, and to kill the germs, wash their hands with soap and water, or use a sanitiser gel. This is the best way to slow the spread of most germs, including Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Public Health Wales’ trained scientists are now conducting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic test in Wales. Over 90 per cent of the individuals who have been tested in Wales have been offered testing in their own home, making it as convenient as possible for them, as well as protecting our ambulance and hospital resources for those who need it most. We are not able to comment on individual cases for reasons of patient confidentiality.”

Wales NHS has launched an online symptom checker today for those worried about coronavirus.

People who think they may have symptoms of COVID19 are being urged to use the new service as a ‘first port call.’

The new service is aimed easing some of the strain off the NHS 111 telephone helpline which has seen a huge spike in the number of calls it is dealing with.

“We know lots of you are worried about Coronavirus. That’s why we’ve developed our new online symptom checker. This should be your FIRST port of call for advice.

“111 is very busy so bear with us especially if you’re awaiting a call back. While waiting the best idea is to stay home”

Also be aware of the general advice on hand washing and catching coughs and sneezes in tissues, and Guidance for schools: advice for parents or carers.

The new symptom checker can be found here: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk