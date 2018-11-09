Four Flintshire officers amongst those remembered by North Wales Police during WWI service today

North Wales Police have marked the centenary of the end of the First World War with a small service outside its Headquarters in Colwyn Bay today.

Police officers, staff and volunteers gathered outside the building to pay their respects with a two-minute silence.

104 police officers from North Wales fought during the First World War – 14 did not survive.

Four of those police officers who were died in action during WW1 were from Flintshire.

Earlier today (Friday) officers and staff led by @NWPCCFoulkes , observed a two minutes’ silence in a short service held at Police HQ #ColwynBay to honour those who lost their lives during the First World War.

#WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/bnFKW5fmrT — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 9, 2018

Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said:

“As we mark the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which marked the beginning of the end of the First World War, it is important that we all take time to come together and remember the great sacrifices made by the many people who gave their lives. “We also pay our respects to the Police Officers who left our Welsh communities to protect our country, so we could live our lives freely. By reflecting on the sacrifices of the fallen, and the great privileges that we enjoy today, we honour and pay tribute to their bravery, commitment and dedication. By remembering the fallen today, they will all live on forever.”

During the ceremony 10-year-old Xander Johnson of Rhos Street School in Ruthin played a moving rendition of ‘The Last Post’ and the names of the 14 police officers from North Wales were read out.

The four Flintshire officers remembered today were:

PC 8 Albert Jones stationed at Mold. Killed in action, aged 22 at Ypres.

PC 74 John Gregson Jones stationed at Connah’s Quay. Killed in action, aged 25 at Ypres.

PC 32 Robert John Hughes stationed at Shotton. Killed in action, aged 29.

PC 74 Harold William Davies, stationed at Connah’s Quay. Died aged 25 of influenza whilst serving in the Army.