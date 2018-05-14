Four fire crews called to tackle chippy fire in Blacon on Sunday

Firefighters spent three hours tackling the fire at a chip shop in Chester on Sunday.

Four fire engines attended a fire at Goerge’s chip shop on The Parade in Blacon at around 3.50pm.

On arrival, fire crews discovered a large plume of smoke coming from a chimney of the shop which is part of a row of terraced shops.

Cheshire Fire Service say the blaze involved a fryer.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was confined to the chip shop.

They also used a large high-pressure fan to clear the smoke and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The loft space was checked and a hydraulic platform was set up and used to cool the chimney.

One casualty suffering from smoke insulation was passed over to the care of paramedics.

Thanks to Lisa Robert for the photograph.