Four ferrets are on the lookout for their forever homes

A North Wales RSPCA Animal Centre is currently looking for homes for four neutered male ferrets.

The ferrets came from the same owner, who sadly were not able to care for them due to a change in circumstances.

Manager of Bryn-Y-Maen centre at Upper Colwyn Bay, Victoria Williams said: “Lenny, Barney, Moe, and Carl all have their own unique characters and staff at the centre would love to see them go to new forever homes. They really are full of fun and are friendly – they would make a lovely family pet.

“They would need a large indoor cage with time out each day to explore or he could live outdoors as part of a group of ferrets in a large enclosure. The ferrets have all been vet checked, microchipped, neutered and vaccinated.

The ferrets are aged around two years old and are very friendly. They are all currently housed by themselves but once their neuter wounds have fully healed centre staff are sure that they will all be able to live with other ferrets.

They would require a large indoor cage with time out each day to explore or they could live outdoors as part of a group of ferrets in a large enclosure.

If you would like to come down and meet the cheeky ferrets please head down to RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen centre at Upper Colwyn Bay (LL28 5EJ) – open between 11am-4pm every day except Wednesday. Or you can speak to a member of staff on 0300 123 0745.”

Ferret factfile

Ferrets (Mustela putorius furo) belong to the carnivore family of the Mustelidae. Despite their rather misunderstood nature, they have recently become very popular pets for their charming and cheeky characters. Why not view our full Ferret factfile (PDF 44KB)

Ferrets enjoy exploring

Ferrets are very curious and will test out most items with their mouths.

Ferrets are sociable

Domestic ferrets are sociable and usually enjoy living in groups, although this does depend on the individual animals.

Ferrets like sleeping

A healthy ferret may sleep between 18 and 20 hours a day.

Ferrets use a range of methods to communicate

As well as using smell to hunt, ferrets use scent to communicate with each other.

Ferrets also use postures and vocalisations to indicate how they’re feeling.