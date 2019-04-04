News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Four burglary suspects detained in Deeside on Tuesday are due in court today

Published: Thursday, Apr 4th, 2019
Share:

Four men who were detained in Deeside on Tuesday are due in court today having been charged with burglary offences.

The men were arrested following alleged burglaries in Northop Hall and Hawarden.

Police said one of its officers was injured and a female officer’s patrol car was damaged during the arrest of the suspects.

Eyewitnesses saw police pursuing a silver Audi on Tuesday afternoon, one person told us the A4 estate was “doing about 90mph on the road by the kennels” in Ewloe.

PGCE

The Audi was stopped by police on Old Aston Hill Road, a photograph sent to Deeside.com (above) shows the badly damaged Audi with its windows smashed.

[Damaged police patrol car on Old Aston Hill]

John Butler who lives nearby said he saw a “police car ramming incident on Old Aston Hill.”

A large number of police vehicles and officers were seen around the Higher Shotton area and Old Aston Hill area following the pursuit on Tuesday.

The Hawarden based police helicopter was spotted circling over the Aston Park area at around 2.45pm, it remained in the air for over 45 minutes.

Following the arrests North Wales Police Chief Constable Carl Foulkes said:

“Fantastic work, bravery and a real team effort last night to arrest burglary suspects even when confronted with violence by response and traffic officers. Great job by all and a brilliant outcome.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Shotton and Flint railway stations secure part of £300m fund to improve access for people with disabilities

Number of motorcycles stolen across Deeside in the last few days

Sacked deputy council leader calls for end to protest events as Deeside MP asks for ‘period of calm’ in Flintshire

Detailed plans for 40 houses in Penyffordd approved despite community objections

Development of almost 30 new homes at hospital site will help to transform Holywell

Conflicting claims over GP recruitment as Health Minister hails “largest ever” NHS workforce

Welsh Government “to look at” disinvesting from fossil fuel companies

Everton skipper Phil Jagielka springs a surprise on loyal fan at Flintshire factory

Are you up for a challenge? Flint Coastguard Rescue Team has launched a recruitment drive


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn