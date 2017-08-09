Four arrests by Cheshire Police as part of an investigation into violence following Chester v Tranmere match in March

Cheshire police carried out a series of raids across the Wirral this morning, Wednesday 9 August, as part of an investigation into disorder following a football match.

Four men from the Wirral have been arrested on suspicion of affray. The men, age 20, 29, 31 and 44, are all currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The arrests relate to disorder in Chester city centre on Friday 3 March following the Chester FC v Tranmere Rovers football match when thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to a Northgate Street pub and customers threatened.

Detective Sergeant Simon Owens said: “Today’s warrants are the culmination of a five-month investigation. In the hours following the match, we received multiple calls regarding the behaviour of a group of supporters in the Northgate Street area of the city.

Following the incident, we have spent a significant amount of time gathering evidence, analysing CCTV images and working with our colleagues in Merseyside Police which has led to today’s action.”

While the majority of football fans who attended the match last season were well behaved and had an enjoyable time, unfortunately, there was a small number who were intent on committing a crime and disrupting the lives of those who live work and visit Chester and this will not be tolerated in our city.

With the new season just begun today’s action should serve as a warning to football fans looking to visit Chester to cause trouble. Anyone who commits an offence will be located and brought to justice, no matter where they live.