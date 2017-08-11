Former Wrexham striker signs for Nomads ahead of season opener

Connah’s Quay Nomads have signed former Wrexham FC striker Michael Bakare and his brother Mathias on full-time contracts ahead of the start of the new JD Welsh Premier League campaign.

The Bakare brothers join The Nomads following a successful trial period for the Club, which saw them feature in the 3-0 victory over Flint Town United last Friday. Two of the three trialists combined well as Michael Bakare got on the scoresheet against Flint following a cross from Oyenuga.

30-year-old striker Michael Bakare joins The Nomads following a lengthy career which has seen him perform in the National League, League Two and FA Cup, playing for teams including Macclesfield Town, Southport, Braintree Town, Wrexham and most recently Warrington Town.

22-year-old Mathias has previously played for Aveley, VCD Athletic, Billericay Town and Stalybridge Celtic.

On the duo’s signing, Andy Morrison said;

“Michael played at Wrexham last season and I feel he offers something different to what we already have – he’s very quick and wants to run in behind and scores goals. I feel that Mathias has a bright future ahead of him and going full time will allow him to fulfill his potential.”

The Club is hopeful that both players will be available for the Carmarthen Town game next Saturday, August 19, pending international clearance.

The signings take the total number of players on full-time contracts to six, The Nomads announced last week Joe Heath, Jake Phillips, Declan Poole and Rhys Williams have signed professional contracts the in a move hailed as a major step towards full-time professional football at Deeside Stadium.

The Welsh Premier League confirmed the signing of a 3-year sponsorship deal with sports retailer JD, commencing from the start of the 2017/18 season.

The deal was announced by League Secretary, Gwyn Derfel at the launch of the 2017/18 JD Welsh Premier League season this week at the National Eisteddfod in Anglesey.

JD is already a key supporter of football in Wales, being the official retail partner of the FAW and sponsor of the JD Welsh Cup, and this new deal further demonstrates their commitment to supporting the development of the game across the country.

JD will also be providing support to youth football in Wales, by becoming headline sponsors of the JD Welsh Premier Development League and Cup, and supporting the formation of a league representative team to play in international tournaments.