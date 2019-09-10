News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Former bar and restaurant in Buckley could be turned into 13 new apartments

Published: Tuesday, Sep 10th, 2019
Share:

A former bar and restaurant in Buckley could be converted into 13 apartments under new proposals.

An application has been put forward to Flintshire Council to transform the Windmill bar and grill into living accommodation.

The business on Mill Lane closed its doors in October last year and the company which owns the property now wants to change its use.

It follows a public consultation event being held in the summer to give residents the opportunity to provide feedback.

According to a report, the main issue raised by neighbours on Millers Court was the possibility of tenants parking on a shared access road, preventing them from getting to their homes.

However, representatives from Windmill House Buckley Ltd said they had also received support for the scheme from local councillor Mike Peers subject to the concerns being addressed.

In a consultation document, they said: “Cllr Peers was for the idea of a ‘big building’ being converted into accommodation as currently it is ‘going to waste’.

 

[An application has been put forward to Flintshire Council to transform the Windmill bar and grill into living accommodation. Source: Windmill House Buckley Ltd]

“He was keen for the applicant to acknowledge the issues based around parking.

“The applicant has considered these comments carefully and would respond as follows:

“Any contractors working on the conversion and any residents who live in the accommodation post conversion will be made aware of the access way and a stipulation will be made that they are not to park on it.

“This will be written in all contractor contracts and all tenancy agreements with residents.

“The applicant will also put up enforcement signs alongside the building to remind residents of the proposed development/contractors that they are not to park on the access way and block in the Millers Court residents.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

The authority is aiming to decide on the proposals by the middle of next month.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Old Holywell courthouse could be transformed into apartments under newly revealed plans

Delyn MP David Hanson says he is ‘gravely concerned’ that unemployment has risen in his constituency again

Welsh Government launches suicide and self-harm guidance to support schools

Hundreds of volunteers will take to banks of the River Dee next week for Big Dee Day 2019

Coleg Cambria appoints Yanina Williams as its new CEO

UPDATED: Wanted ‘dangerous offender’ from Deeside back in police custody

Lifesaving defibrillator installed at Flint railway station

Schools encouraged to apply for free outdoor learning resources

New metal detecting scanners for pubs and clubs as police boss steps up crackdown against knife crime


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn