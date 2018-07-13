Forecasts of thunderstorms and rain in Flintshire today

Heavy and thundery showers will be a feature of Friday’s weather in Flintshire forecasters has said.

A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms is in force from 11am on Friday through to 8pm.

Many places will remain dry with temperatures around 23º C, however, there is the potential for heavy and slow-moving thundery downpours in some places.

Looking at the latest aviation weather report which gives more localised conditions and warnings, it shows thunderstorms could affect the area between 9am and 12pm.

This is what the Met Office says:

There is the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms during Friday. – Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, perhaps leading to some damage to buildings – There is a good chance driving conditions will at times be affected by spray and standing water, leading to some minor journey delays – Some short-term loss of power and other services due to lightning strikes is possible – Delays to train services are possible A spokesperson for the Met Office said:

“Heavy showers, which will most likely become thundery in places, are expected to develop quite widely across parts of England and Wales later Friday morning and through the afternoon. Some of the showers are likely to become focussed into slow-moving bands, particularly over southwest England, with some locations receiving around 20mm in an hour. As is the nature of showers however, many places within the warning area will miss them altogether, and have a dry day.”

Hot Weekend.

Saturday it will be a mainly dry and fine day with any early areas of mist and fog lifting to leave long spells of sunshine. It will be a very warm day. A light south-westerly breeze – expect temperatures up to 25ºC.

Sunday will be a largely dry, sunny and very warm day – there is just the chance for the odd shower at times again expect temperatures up to 25ºC.