Forces into Construction event at Coleg Cambria on Wednesday

Published: Tuesday, Oct 9th, 2018
Coleg Cambria is hosting a Forces in Construction Insight Day on Wednesday.

The event is being held at the Deeside campus on Wednesday between 9:30am – 4:30pm.

The event is dedicated to help the ex service community transition and is tailored to provide guidance to ex-service personnel, reservists, cadets and service families who have already left or are looking to leave the services and introduce real job opportunities in Construction and Civil Engineering in North Wales, North West and National.

Sessions on transitioning into construction, training and adapting skills learned in the forces to suit the sector. It will be rounded off by a presentation of success stories.

Forces in Construction is being supported by key employers in the construction and civil engineering industry, specialist training providers and includes a number of presentations providing practical support and job opportunities.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/forces-into-construction-your-career-in-construction-and-civil-engineering-tickets-48239293024

