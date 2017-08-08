Football special trains set to run from Flintshire for upcoming Wales World Cup Qualifiers in Cardiff. 

Image: Traverse Events

Arriva Trains Wales say they will run two ‘football special’ trains from Flint for Wales World Cup Qualifiers matches Cardiff in September and October.

The trains will allow fans to get down to Cardiff and get back in the same night, without the cost of staying over in the capital or the lengthy drive to the Welsh capital.

For the Austria match on 2nd September the train will call at Holyhead, Bangor, Llandudno Junction, Colwyn Bay, Rhyl, Flint, Chester and Wrexham before running fast to Cardiff.

Both matches are scheduled to take place in Cardiff City Stadium with a 7.45pm kick off, meaning they would finish after the last train to north Wales.

The decision to run the trains comes after “positive” meetings between the Football Association of Wales, Football Supporters’ Federation Cymru and Arriva Trains Wales.

Arriva Trains Wales Head of Communications Lewis Brencher said:

“It’s fantastic to be able to offer these trains to fans from north Wales. We know getting back from Cardiff after a night match is challenging so to have another option for fans can only be a good thing and we hope it will be really successful.

This is something FSF Cymru have called for and it’s great to be working with them to deliver this. We saw in Euro 2016 that we’re Together, Stronger and we hope to see fans from across Wales cheering the team on to our first world cup since 1958.”

Tickets for the two specials will be available direct from the FAW on a limited basis.

The FAW said they regularly met with the Football Supporters Federation Cymru to discuss a wide range of Welsh football matters, including transport.

Lucy Mason, Ticketing & Membership Manager at the FAW said:

“A regular topic in these discussions was the possibility of a train service between north and south Wales for international matches.

Arriva Trains Wales have been proactive in working with the FAW and FSF Cymru to discuss the best possible provision for fans at affordable prices.

The FAW strive to make international matches as accessible as possible and our meetings with FSF Cymru are vital in achieving this.”

The Austria match on Saturday, 2nd September, will see the service pick up from Holyhead at 11am before stopping at Bangor, Llandudno Junction, Colwyn Bay, Rhyl, Flint, Chester and Wrexham before running fast to Cardiff, arriving at 3.16pm.

It will follow the same calling pattern on the way back after the match, arriving into Holyhead at approximately 3am.

The exact details for the train for the Ireland match are still being finalised say Arriva, however tickets will also be available on the FAW ticketing page.

A standard price of £45 for adults and £22.50 for concessions has been agreed, with 20 business class places also available for £65 for the Austria game.