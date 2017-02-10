Football Association of Wales to appeal against Fifa remembrance day fine

Picture: FAW

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) is to appeal appeal over sanctions imposed during our World Cup Qualifier against Serbia on 12 November 2016.

The FAW were fined 20,000 Sfr – £15,694 for their remembrance day tributes at the World Cup Qualifier match between Wales and Serbia in Cardiff on November 12.

The fine says FIFA is “in relation to several incidents, including the display of political symbols in the context of the Wales v. Serbia”

The Football Association of Wales has released the following statement:

The Football Association of Wales can confirm that it has received written reasons from FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee relating to sanctions imposed during our World Cup Qualifier against Serbia on 12 November 2016. Following this, the FAW have now informed FIFA of our intention to appeal the decision.

The Armistice weekend FAW tributes “paid respects to those individuals who had made the ultimate sacrifice in a dignified and humble way while at the same time respecting the rules and regulations of world football’s governing body FIFA. ” FAW said at the time.

Fifa sanctioned FAW for the following offences: