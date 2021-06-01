Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Jun 2021

Food recall: Aldi warns some Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons may contain salmonella

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Aldi is recalling some batches of Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons as they may contain salmonella bacteria, which causes food poisoning.

Aldi says “salmonella has been detected” in Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons with the Batch code 20300B and 20323B, with a best before date of October 2021 or November 2021.

In a statement, Aldi said it is “recalling Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons because salmonella has been detected in the product.”

“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.”

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North East Wales Scouts launch campaign to recruit volunteers to help Generation Covid recover from pandemic

News

Trading Standards Wales issue Census text scam warning

News

Coleg Cambria tops medal table at pan-Wales FE skills tournament

News

Connah’s Quay Nomads Ladies to enter ‘Tier 2 North’ following league restructure

News

Wales Air Ambulance issues appeal for support during National Volunteers’ Week

News

Rising sea levels threaten A55 and North Wales rail links according to leading ocean scientists

News

Warning thousands of EU nationals could face deportation if they don’t apply for settled status in the next 30 days

News

Updated: Delays ease along A494 in Deeside following earlier collision

News

Fishing vessel Nicola Faith recovered from seabed

News





Read 380,376 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn