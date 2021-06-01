Food recall: Aldi warns some Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons may contain salmonella

Aldi is recalling some batches of Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons as they may contain salmonella bacteria, which causes food poisoning.

Aldi says “salmonella has been detected” in Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons with the Batch code 20300B and 20323B, with a best before date of October 2021 or November 2021.

In a statement, Aldi said it is “recalling Roosters Breaded Chicken Goujons because salmonella has been detected in the product.”

“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.”

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”