Foggy conditions expected in Flintshire this evening and into the morning.

Fog is expected to form in parts of Flintshire this evening and into Tuesday the Met Office has warned.
The fog is expected to become widespread in places, the Met Office who has issued a yellow warning for Flintshire, Wrexham and Denbighshire.
Driving conditions may be difficult in some area’s with journeys likely to take longer than usual.
The Met Office Chief Forecaster says:
Areas of freezing fog will quickly re-form on Monday evening and night.
The fog will form initially, and will probably be most widespread, across parts of the southwest of England, southeast Wales and the southwest Midlands.
Fog will also form elsewhere but areas of cloud are leading to uncertainty in the timing and extent of the fog and will result in the fog waxing and waning through the night and during Tuesday morning.
However it is likely that some dense fog patches will develop in other parts of the warning area by Tuesday morning.
The fog is expected to slowly thin and lift during Tuesday although it may persist in some areas throughout the day.