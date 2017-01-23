Foggy conditions expected in Flintshire this evening and into the morning.

Fog is expected to form in parts of Flintshire this evening and into Tuesday the Met Office has warned.

The fog is expected to become widespread in places, the Met Office who has issued a yellow warning for Flintshire, Wrexham and Denbighshire.

Driving conditions may be difficult in some area’s with journeys likely to take longer than usual.

The Met Office Chief Forecaster says: