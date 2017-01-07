Foggy conditions along A55 and Met Office yellow warning in place for parts of Cheshire

Fog is affecting parts of the the A494 in Deeside and further west along the A55.

Traffic cameras show patchy fog from Queensferry through to junction 23 at Llanddulas.

Heading the other way towards Cheshire and the North West, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for fog.

Patches of dense fog are expected around the Chester and Cheshire West which will persist through much of this morning.

Driving conditions will be difficult in many parts of the North West the Met Office say, visibility could be down to less than 100 metres in places.

Fog will only slowly lift today and it’s likely to linger through much of the morning or into this afternoon.