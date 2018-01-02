Flood alert issued for Parkgate side of Dee Estuary

A flood alert has been issued for this evening’s high tide in the Dee Estuary.

With the next high tide at 11.21pm tonight the Dee Estuary from Parkgate to Chester is expected to be higher than usual.

An alert issued by the Environment agency says ‘Flooding of low lying land is possible’

‘People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care around locations adjacent to the Dee Estuary.

A warning is also in place in Chester from the Grosvenor Bridge to the Groves with tides at their highest between 12am and 1am.

‘Flooding to properties is likely between these times. Be aware of your local surroundings and remain safe.

There may be localised standing water on roads. Do not drive through flood water.’ The alert states.

The midday and midnight tides on Wednesday also have potential to reach the Flood Alert levels.

There are no warnings as yet of any potential flooding issues along the Deeside stretch of the River Dee.

A Tidal Flood Alert is now in force for much of the North Wales coast, at Kinmel Bay the tide level is expected to reach 5.08 metres above Ordnance Datum.

‘Wave overtopping at the promenade is expected to occur between 22:15 and 01:00. The properties closest to promenade/sea front/harbour/bay are most at risk. ‘ The latest alert says.

HM Coastguard is reminding people of the dangers they might face along the coast as Storm Eleanor hits. Weather warnings have been put in place across the UK by the Met Office as winds of up to 80 mph are expected to hit overnight.

Duncan Ley, Controller for HM Coastguard said: ‘ There are a number of things we advise people about when bad weather is expected to hit the UK.

We always advise people to check the weather and tidal conditions before the set out so that they can either prepare accordingly or consider whether they should even be going out at all.

‘At sea, changes in tidal streams can make conditions worse, particularly if the wind and tide are against each other and tidal heights may hide underwater hazards. You can check marine weather at this link: www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/marine and tides at this link: http://easytide.ukho.gov.uk/EasyTide

‘If you’re on the coastline, think twice about going out. And however dramatic it looks, don’t be tempted to take pictures by putting yourself at risk. A dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life for.