Flood alert issued for Parkgate side of Dee Estuary

A flood alert has been issued for this evening’s high tide in the Dee Estuary.
With the next high tide at 11.21pm tonight the Dee Estuary from Parkgate to Chester is expected to be higher than usual.
An alert issued by the Environment agency says ‘Flooding of low lying land is possible’
‘People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care around locations adjacent to the Dee Estuary.
A warning is also in place in Chester from the Grosvenor Bridge to the Groves with tides at their highest between 12am and 1am.
‘Flooding to properties is likely between these times. Be aware of your local surroundings and remain safe.
There may be localised standing water on roads. Do not drive through flood water.’ The alert states.
The midday and midnight tides on Wednesday also have potential to reach the Flood Alert levels.
There are no warnings as yet of any potential flooding issues along the Deeside stretch of the River Dee.
A Tidal Flood Alert is now in force for much of the North Wales coast, at Kinmel Bay the tide level is expected to reach 5.08 metres above Ordnance Datum.
‘Wave overtopping at the promenade is expected to occur between 22:15 and 01:00. The properties closest to promenade/sea front/harbour/bay are most at risk. ‘ The latest alert says.
‘We’re aware though that even the best laid plans and most carefully thought out voyage can go wrong. If you get into trouble call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.’