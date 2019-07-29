News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire’s best bakers are being invited to don their aprons and whisk up treats for an annual food festival

Published: Monday, Jul 29th, 2019
Mold Women’s Institute is running a baking competition as part of this year’s Mold Food & Drink Festival being held in the town on September 21 and 22.

Enthusiastic cooks will vie for the title of best Flintshire baker and are being encouraged to dish up healthy carrot cakes for the contest.

Mold Food & Drink Festival Co-chair Richard Howells said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with Mold W.I to crown the king or queen of the carrot cake! It’s a simple cake that people of any age can make so we’re hoping to encourage young people to enter too.”

Mold W.I chair Ginny Greatbatch said the group had chosen a healthy cake option and the judges were looking forward to seeing what entrants came up with.

She added: “Carrot cake is an easy and versatile cake, but we wanted to give it a healthy twist, so no fillings or toppings are allowed. We know there are some talented bakers locally and are looking forward to trying the tempting entries. We’re sure Flintshire bakers will rise to the occasion.”

There are two categories – one for under 14s and the other for 14 and over. Winners will receive a trophy with rosettes for runners up.

Entries need to be delivered to the food festival’s New Street car park site before 4pm on Saturday September 21st. Winners will be announced on the main cookery theatre stage at 2.30pm on Sunday September 22nd.

Full competition details and an entry form are on the food festival website www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk

Pictured: From left, WI members Karen Chambers-Jones, Ginny Greatbatch, Carol Evans, Karen Senior, Catherine Hobson and Pat Roberts.

