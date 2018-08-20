Flintshire youngsters can take first steps in a retail career with free training

Youngsters in Flintshire can take the first step in a retail career by registering for a free training programme at Broughton Shopping Park.

Bright Lights ‘Starting Out’ training programme gets underway on 17th September will give young people in Flintshire access to high quality training, including advice from industry experts, support with interviews and CV writing, as well as a personal mentor.

They will also gain valuable on-the-job experience by spending time at some of Broughton’s biggest brands.

Those interested in signing up to the programme will need to attend a Taster Session on the 13th September which they can register for on Broughton’s website. The session will give people the opportunity to find out more about the training programme, put questions to the course leaders and enrol.

Bright Lights Starting Out in Retail is funded by Broughton’s co-owner British Land and delivered in partnership with The Source Skills Academy – a leading centre of excellence for retail and customer service training.

All those that complete the training will receive formal qualifications, including BTEC Level 1 Retail Knowledge, which will be presented to them at a special celebration event on the 19th October.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said:

“The Bright Lights Starting Out in Retail programme can have a real impact on the lives of young people in our community, helping them to discover their potential and gain valuable experience about what it’s like to work in a fast-paced retail environment. “I’d encourage any young person living in Flintshire who is looking for employment to sign up to the Taster Session on 13th September, so they can take a step to kick-start their retail careers.” Dianne Wainwright, Head of Operations at The Source Skills Academy, said: “Our free training programme is a great chance for young people in Flintshire to gain nationally recognised qualifications, as well as experience what it’s like to work with some of the UK’s biggest retail brands. “So far, more than 330 people have progressed through our Bright Lights Starting Out programme, with almost 70% moving on to paid employment following their training.”

To book a place at the Taster Session, email brightlights@thesourceacademy.co.uk or contact 0114 263 5619.