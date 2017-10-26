Flintshire Trading Standards warning over telephone scam

Flintshire Trading Standards are warning people about a telephone scam which appears to be targetting the area.

Trading Standards Officers have received a number of reports regarding the telephone scam which involves a scammer informing a householder that there is a debt owing against their property.

The householder is told they must pay the debt immediately as it will affect their credit report.

In the most recent attempt, a householder hung up the telephone as they recognised it was a scam.

There have been reports that the scammers are also leaving automated messages on people’s answerphones, relating to similar scams.

A spokesperson from Flintshire Trading Standards said;

“We would like to remind residents that scams come in many guises and often scammers work together, so the nature of the scams may alter slightly. So be vigilant when dealing with strangers on the telephone. And indeed in any situation. Never disclose any personal information to a stranger.”

Bogus HMRC callers

Police in Chester are warning people to be vigilant following a number of hoax calls from people claiming to be from Government organisations.

Over the last few days officers have received three reports from residents who have received calls from men purporting to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) or the Courts.

North Wales Police have also warned about bogus calls from HMRC – more here.