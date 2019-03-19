News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over “wrong council tax band” scam

Published: Tuesday, Mar 19th, 2019
Flintshire County Council Trading Standards is warning of a Council Tax rebate scam that is being used.

Scammers are contacting residents to say that they have been in the wrong council tax band and are due a rebate.

They ask for banking and/or card details, and appear to somehow have details of addresses and council tax bands that makes this very convincing.

They have nothing to do with Flintshire County Council.

A council spokesman said: “If you receive such a phone call put the phone down, if you receive an approach by text please do not reply. 

If the Council finds you are owed a refund they will write to on Council headed paper telling you what you need to do, or if you are on the email system they will e mail you. 

If you have any queries about your Council Tax please phone the Council on 01352 704848.  Please do not give your banking and card details to strangers who contact you out of the blue.”

