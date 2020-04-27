Flintshire Trading Standards warning over another Coronavirus related scam

Officers from Flintshire Trading Standards have issued a warning over a coronavirus related telephone scam.

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak many of us are rightly concerned about the impact of the virus and what will happen next.

Scammers are seeing the current crisis as an opportunity to profit by playing on the fears of people, particularly the elderly and vulnerable.

Trading Standards officers are alerting the public in Flintshire to a telephone message scam where those on the receiving end of a call are told they need to purchase face masks.

The pre-recorded message advises recipients that wearing a face mask is compulsory and then continues by saying where they can be purchased from.

Flintshire Trading Standards says: “The wearing of face masks, scarves etc is not compulsory in the UK.

If you do receive a telephone message like this, hang up straight away.

You can get further information on dealing with scams and fraud by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.”

Earlier this month, communications watchdog OFCOM issued a warning and advice over the rise in telephone related scams during the coronavirus crisis.

It said scammers are calling home phones and sending text messages to mobile phones, “which contain misinformation or could leave you out of pocket if you fall victim.”

Some calls and texts claim to be from the Government, your GP’s surgery, the NHS, or even the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In the calls, a recorded message or caller will claim to be contacting you about the coronavirus.

They might offer a test for the virus, treatment or cure, or might offer to discuss your medical needs.

However, these calls are designed to encourage you to either speak to an operator or press a button on your phone for more information.

If you speak to an operator, you could be at risk of giving them your personal information or your financial details, which could result in identity theft or financial loss.

If you press a button on your phone you could be connected to a high-cost premium number, leaving you liable for a significant call cost.

If you receive a call, text or other communication that you think might be a scam, hang up or delete the text and report it to Action Fraud, including the number that was used to contact you.