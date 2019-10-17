Illicit tobacco worth nearly £60,000 seized following Trading Standards raids in Flintshire

Illicit cigarettes and tobacco worth nearly £60,000 have been seized following a number of raids on shops across Flintshire.

In a joint operation last week between Flintshire Trading Standards and HMRC, five premises in the county were ‘inspected’ for the supply of illicit tobacco.

A number of the premises visited had previously been found selling illicit tobacco which had resulted in two prosecutions and one caution, Trading Standards has said.

The visits saw a total of 92,000 cigarettes and 7,500 grams of tobacco worth a total value of £58,350 seized.

It is estimated that 11% of all cigarettes and 49% of all hand rolling tobacco consumed in the UK are illicit, whether smuggled, counterfeit, stolen or bootlegged.

Illicit tobacco brings low-level and large-scale organised crime into communities and can help fund drugs and alcohol smuggling, money laundering and even terrorism.

It is illegal for anyone to supply and possess for supply illicit tobacco, be it smuggled, bootlegged or counterfeit.

A Flintshire Trading Standards spokesperson said:

“Trade in illicit tobacco has serious consequences for crime and health in the community and causes economic detriment to legitimate local business, in many areas it allows easy cheap access for the under 18’s to tobacco addiction. The supply of illicit and counterfeit tobacco will continue to be monitored, if you have any information regarding the sale of illicit tobacco then please contact Flintshire Trading Standards Department on 03454 040506”