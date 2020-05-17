Flintshire speed cameras set to be upgraded from film to digital

Flintshire Council will begin work next month on upgrading a number of speed cameras to digital technology.

Work is set to get under from June 8 on eight cameras across that county which still use ‘wet’ film.

The older style cameras require operatives to routinely visit and change rolls of 35mm film, images are then processed and fines are sent to those caught speeding.

Digital cameras require no film, it means the transmission of information and images relating to speeding offences is instant.

The upgrade work is being funded by a Welsh Government Road Safety Grant.

The eight sites are:

A5104 Pontybodkin

A5119 Sychdyn

A548 Maesglas

A548 Oakenholt

A550 Gladstone Way, Hawarden

A548 Mostyn

A549 Mynydd Isa

B5129 Pentre

A Flintshire council spokesperson said:

“Flintshire County Council were successful in obtaining Welsh Government Road Safety Grant Funding for the upgrade of its existing speed cameras to digital technology.

This will greatly improve the efficiency of the cameras, allowing the instant transmission of information relating to speeding offences, thus alleviating the need for an operative to attend each site to manually retrieve the data.

Speed Cameras are a very effective tool for targeting speeding and reducing road casualties on the highway road network and we are delighted to have obtained this much-needed grant funding which will help ensure that the Council’s roads remain safe for future generations.”