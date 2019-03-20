Social enterprises should be used to meet demand for restaurants on Deeside Industrial Park, politician says

Social enterprises should be used to meet the demand for restaurants on a major industrial estate, a leading politician has said.

It follows claims that business owners are calling out for better facilities to be provided on Deeside Industrial Park.

Cllr Derek Butler, Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for economic development, said he had been approached by a number of employers about the issue.

However, private companies had not stepped up to take advantage of the gap in the market.

His suggestion was made as councillors met to discuss a strategy which aims to help third sector organisations to secure contracts.

Cllr Butler (Lab) said Newydd Catering, a trading company set up by the council in 2017, could be used to plug the gap.

He said: “We’ve recently had meetings with businesses based on Deeside Industrial Park.

“There are major opportunities there for social enterprises and the community aspect.

“Companies have mentioned there’s no eateries on the park.

“It’s a vast industrial estate and many others across the country have got gyms and Harvesters.

“These are places the commercial world isn’t interested in providing, but there’s a demand and a need out there.”

He added: “There’s potential for social enterprises, in partnership with local authorities, the Welsh Government and the businesses who have identified the need, to take it up.

“Newydd for instance could be part of that programme.”

Cabinet members approved the council’s social value strategy which considers what benefits can be provided to the community by services and suppliers.

The aim of the initiative is to encourage companies to make greater use of suppliers are workers in the Flintshire area.

As part of the scheme the authority has already secured £230,000 a year through the Parc Adfer energy development on Deeside Industrial Estate.

Chief executive Colin Everett said the sum would be provided annually as part of a 25-year contract and spent on community projects.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).