Flintshire security firm to the stars quadruples in size as it marks its 10th anniversary

The boss of an award winning North Wales security firm that keeps a close eye on football star Michael Owen is marking 10 years at the helm.

Jonathan Turner took over the reins as managing director of Flintshire-based AGS Security a decade ago and has seen the company quadruple in size.

AGS supplies and fits bespoke intruder and fire alarms, CCTV, automated gates and barriers, access control systems, including retina scans, and perimeter detection.

Customers include celebrities such as Michael Owen, who had his Flintshire mansion kitted out by AGS, to major companies including Moneysupermarket.com and Edge Transport, tourist attractions, retail premises, offices, new super schools, public buildings and private householders.

Jonathan, a former corporate acquisitions manager at communications giant Vodaphone, took over the company, in Denbigh Road, Mold, in 2006 and has steered a successful increase in the order book, leading to the creation of jobs.

The company has also picked up a host of awards and is proud to be a headline sponsor of Flintshire Business Week – which has also just celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Jonathan said:

“There were just five people employed when I became managing director – however, I could see that there was massive potential for growth.

“We now have more than 2,000 customers, from north London to Carlisle. The majority of our clients have been with us for many years, because we deliver peace of mind for them.

“I believe this high retention rate is because we focus on high-quality installations, friendly service and professional advice, plus reliable monitoring and maintenance. Our mantra is that we are big enough to count, but small enough to care.

“I am very proud of our team – they have pulled together over the past decade to deliver a consistently high standard of excellence.

“We use our industry experience and expertise to suggest and develop integrated, hi-tech solutions that deliver big benefits in terms of flexibility and productivity, as well as security, compliance and control.

“Our clients include major multi-national and regional businesses and organisations like ConvaTec and moneysupermarket.com and others across 100-acre sites, plus several local authorities.

“We also install security systems for private householders – everything from a small semi through to the homes of well-known faces.

“We recently fitted a a state-of-the art security system at Michael Owen’s home in Sychdyn – it’s a state-of-the art security system that he can link into, wherever he is around the world, with live monitoring and recording. The 25 cameras are discreetly located to provide full cover of the property without being imposing.

“He is so happy with it that he’s recommended us to other sports stars, and we are now in talks about fitting bespoke security systems for them,” said former Hawarden High pupil Jonathan, who now lives in Maeshafn near Mold with his family.

“We are constantly winning new contracts, though this is obviously a competitive market. One growth area that we do see is security for public buildings – Government and local offices and schools.

“We have recently carried out work for Flintshire Council at the new Holywell super school, and also at Rhyl high school for Denbighshire Council, with fire systems, security and CCTV cameras.

“The cameras ensure that these multimillion buildings are safe and secure places for children and staff to be, every day, and remain safe overnight. I see such security systems becoming more common in the future, especially with new builds.

“Our systems offer secure, reliable access control for doors, turnstiles, gates and barriers via keyless fobs, swipe cards or biometric scanning for fingerprints, handprints and even retinas.

“We are also seeing increasing interest from private householders, with homes of all sizes, who want intruder and burglar alarms fitted often because it means a reduction in their insurance rates as well as giving them peace of mind, especially if they are often away from home.

“We are linked to the G4S monitoring centres and we can provide a police response if required.

“With some systems, our operator can even speak to intruders, warning them that they are under surveillance and that the police have been notified – the footage has successfully been used as evidence in court cases.”

For two decades AGS Security has held Gold status, the highest possible level, from the NSI, the official body of the security industry.

Jonathan added: “NSI’s mission is to raise standards in the security and fire industries in the interests of the customer, so as a NSI-approved company, we have to prove our competence on an ongoing basis.

“We have regular, unannounced audits and have to meet the industry specific ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management System Standard. This independent verification means customers are assured our work is of a high standard that is required by their insurers. “