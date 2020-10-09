Flintshire Sea Cadet receives BEM for services during COVID-19

A Flintshire Sea Cadet has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to young people during COVID-19.

BEMs are awarded for a “‘hands-on’ service to the local community.”

This can involve long-term charitable or voluntary activities, or even innovative work for a duration of 3-4 years which has made significant difference.

Therefore, the work John Challenger has done over the pandemic has earnt him this award which will see him honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.





The 17-year-old from Flintshire has been with the Sea Cadets since the age of ten, representing the North West Sea Cadets on numerous occasions ranging from national forums to parading in Trafalgar Square.

There has been a multitude of reasons as to why he is receiving the award.

For example, he has been responsible for keeping 2,300 Sea Cadets spread across North Wales and the North West of England together through lockdown as well as devising and running a weekly virtual quiz engaging over 300 Cadets per week.

The ‘First Sea Lord Cadet’ was excited to receive the award.

He said: “Initially, I was very excited to have been awarded this honour as I’d never received something of this magnitude.

“I was also quite shocked as I didn’t realise what I had been doing with the Sea Cadets had had enough of an impact for me to receive something like this, however I was proud to be receiving this honour as I had worked hard throughout lockdown to help benefit the Sea Cadets in the North West.”

John was also able to run the North West Cadet forums virtually during lockdown and his work has led him to be invited to be a full member of the region’s Volunteer Management Team, reporting in weekly as the ‘Cadet Voice’.

“I think for me the most notable thing was running the North West area Cadet forums virtually,” he said.

“These allowed Sea Cadets from across the North West to come together and discuss current issues that we are facing, such as ‘how can we improve online training?’

“I then went on to represent the North West at the national Cadet forum which allowed me to promote the Cadets’ views straight to our Captain and CEO, this being something that felt very worthwhile and fulfilling and kept me busy during the pandemic.”

The pandemic has brought up challenges for everyone, be it work-related, health-related or social-related but it has also forced the likes of John to make best use of the situation.

It has meant the Sea Cadets cannot operate as usual, meaning their competitions, courses and events were cancelled which, in turn, limited the training they could do.

John however says it has made them more “resilient” as a result.

He said: “By forcing us to relocate onto online training the pandemic has made us more resilient as an organisation and has allowed us to develop our communication skills.

“In addition, it has made us all more empathetic towards each other and has allowed us to learn about delivering training through a new and inventive medium, something which may continue even after the restrictions loosen.”

John is driven by his passion for youth voice, wanting to give young people within the Sea Cadets “the ability to have their say.”

He thought it was important to unite Cadets from across the country to join together to say thank you to all NHS staff and key workers on the frontline so with others produced a ‘thank you’ video, which has been viewed widely.

His campaigning was instrumental in raising awareness of the difficulties some young people face getting connectivity and inspired the Marine Society Sea Cadets HQ to introduce a grant to get young people digitally connected.

“I want to make the most of the unique opportunities presented to me by the Sea Cadets, since I have been able to gain vast amounts of qualifications which have given me the skills to be able to achieve what I have during lockdown,” John said.

“My drive comes from my enthusiasm to further myself in any way possible and to become the best person I can.”

John has many hopes for the future, including attending University to study mathematics.

He said: “In the near future I hope to be able to attend University to study mathematics which is one of my passions.

“I also hope to be able to give back to the Sea Cadets for all the opportunities they have provided me and the skills they have allowed me to develop.

“I also hope to be able to continue to drive youth voice in and out of Cadets as I believe it’s crucial to have in all elements of our society.”

Admiral Tony Radakin CB ADC, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, said, “This is an outstanding achievement at such a young age and a real example of the importance of the Sea Cadet Corps. John has demonstrated the qualities of selflessness, dedication and teamwork that epitomise the whole of the Royal Navy family, and he has helped so many young people in North Wales, the North West and across the UK at a difficult time.”

“He has gone far above and beyond his duties as a First Sea Lord cadet and I am delighted that he has been honoured with this award.”

By Jordan Adams