Flintshire Scouts amongst thousands heading to America for experience of a lifetime.

36 Scouts and Explorer Scouts from across North Wales, including 11 from Flintshire, are looking forward to the adventure of a lifetime after being selected to join 40,000 other Scouts from across the planet at the biggest ever World Scout Jamboree.

The 36 youngsters, who make up the Fluffy Dragons unit, will be part of a 5000 strong UK contingent traveling to West Virginia in the United States for the global gathering next year.

Each participant needs to raise £3500, they have started fundraising already with Bag packs and Easter Bingo evenings, and have a number of events planned over the next year.

More than £1000 of their fee goes to ensure that Scouts from developing nations are also able to take part in the World event.

Assistant unit leader Kris Hall said “Over the next 15 months we have lots of exciting activities for the young people to enjoy to give them the skills they need to thrive at the Jamboree. I am most excited about seeing the participants grow and develop into young adults representing North Wales to the whole world”

World Scout Jamborees take place every four years and move around the world.

Over the course of the Jamboree the Scouts will meet people from around the world and have the opportunity to experience amazing adventures as well as learning about global issues.

16 year old Fluffy Dragon member Adam Bakewell said “I can’t wait for the Jamboree next year, being able to visit America with my friends, and meet people from almost every country in the world will be amazing. Fundraising so much money will be the hardest part, but it will definitely be worth it when we get to America next year”

The Participants have to be between 14 and 18 years old when attending the jamboree, meaning this will be the first and only chance to be part of such an exciting experience.

Fluffy Dragon member Alex Livingstone said “I’m most looking forward to travelling to a new country and making friends with other Scouts from around the world. There will be loads of activities for us to try out while we’re there, things that I would never have been able to do if I wasn’t in Scouts”

If you’re able to help or support the team’s fundraising efforts then email Kirs Hall on Kris.hall@scoutscymru.org. uk