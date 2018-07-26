independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Flintshire Scout Leader set to walk the 86 miles of Hadrian’s Wall in just 2 days

Published: Thursday, Jul 26th, 2018
A Flintshire Explorer Scout leader is gearing up to walk the full 86 miles of Hadrian’s Wall in just over 2 days to raise funds for the Scouts in Flintshire.

Stewart Allen, a Unit Assistant with Fusion Explorers based in Bistre and owner of Chrysalis Pets in Buckley has been completing annual charity walks for over 10 years now.

Stewart is hoping that the money he raises this time will allow young people from Flintshire Scouts to take part in their “Explorer Belt” challenge… one of the most challenging and rewarding achievements in the movement.

The explorer belt challenge involves the 14-18 year old Explorer Scouts visiting a foreign country and undertaking a 10 day expedition, staying with local families and other members of scouting along the way.

During their time they will learn about the culture of the country and also put something back into those communities – previous participants of the award have volunteered in orphanages and schools along the route.

Speaking ahead of his challenge this weekend Stewart, who last year celebrated his 61st Birthday said:

“I have always had a close link with the Scouts and have previously been a Venture Scout leader, as they were then known, before getting back involved around 4 years ago.

I have completed a number of walks over the years for a variety of different charities, but this year I wanted to do my most challenging walk for an organisation which I know does amazing things with over 700 young people in Flintshire providing them with life changing adventure and giving them skills for life”.

Stewart is hoping to raise £1500 through the completion of the Hadrians Walk challenge this weekend, if you would like to sponsor him you can pop into Chrysalis pets, or head to his just giving page – https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stewart-allen

