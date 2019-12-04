Flintshire Scout group cruises to new adventures

A Scout group based in Penyffordd has purchased brand new kayaks thanks to a donation from a Deeside housebuilder.

Penyffordd Scouts, based on Hawarden Road, received a £2,000 donation that has enabled them to replace their worn out kayaks with five brand new ones that the scouts will use as part of their programme.

The money was allocated from Redrow Homes voluntary community fund of £10,000, which was available to groups and good causes in Penymynydd and surrounding villages.

With around 90 members including beavers, cubs, scouts and explorers, the new kayaks will be used regularly throughout the year, for everything from basic kayak training to three day canoe cruises organised by ScoutsCymru.

Scout leader, Chris Williams, started his journey with the scouts at the age of six and he hasn’t left, crediting meeting people from all over the world as one of the things he loves about being involved:

“I’ve been with the scouts for about 28 years now and I’ve made some long lasting friendships along the way. Knowing I play a part in providing current members with those same experiences and activities is so rewarding.”

The group has been established for approximately 55 years and so has been part of local community life for a long time. Scouts take part in activities from camping, expeditions, climbing and team building to learning skills for life.

Caroline Thompson-Jones, area sales manager at Redrow Homes (NW), currently building new homes at Millstone View, in Penymynydd, said: “Getting to the heart of local communities is very much what our funds are all about and helping a long-standing group like this is perfect.

“When you think of scouts, you automatically think of outdoor activities so it’s great that Redrow has been able to provide this group with their brand new kayaks. We hope they have lots of great adventures.”