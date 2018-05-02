Flintshire schoolboys do county proud as they lift the Tom Yeoman Shield

Flintshire Primary Schools’ FA returned victorious from Cardiff on Saturday evening after winning the Welsh Schools Football Association’s Tom Yeoman Shield.

The End of Season Festival saw some of the best under 11’s players from Wrexham, Swansea, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Afon Nedd, Camarthanshire, Cardiff and the Vale Schools, Bangor Academy and Flintshire Schools take part.

Each of the eight Associations entered a two team squad which were divided into two leagues of four.

Each Association’s teams play their opposition at the same time and the scores from the two games are added together to give an aggregate result.

First up for Flintshire’s two teams, the Hawks and the Eagles was Cardiff who they beat 2-0 and 1-0 giving an aggregate score of 3-0.

Next up was Carmarthenshire and two 1-0 victories saw an aggregate result of 2-0.

With other results in the league going their way the two victories meant Flintshire would go through to the semi-finals as league winners. In their last game they lost on aggregate 1-0 to Bangor.

Flintshire Teams conceded just one goal in 10 games

In the semi-final they came up against local old advisories Wrexham Primary Schools FA and two one nil victories saw them on the way to the final.

Swansea Schools’ FA had beaten Carmarthenshire in the other semi-final but in very close final games Flintshire always had the upper hand and came out 1-0 victors.

In the 10 games played the squad only conceded one goal underlining the dominance of the Flintshire sides.

Flintshire Schools manager Andrew Jones is no stranger to success in the competition, he was a member of the successful team which lifted the shield in 1981 beating Swansea u11’s who had Chris Coleman in the side.

Mr Jones who is Head Teacher at Ysgol Derwenfa in Leeswood said;

“All of the players had played consistently at the top of their game in all of the games on Saturday. They needed to because there were some talented squads in the festival. The players are a credit to the Association and played with high levels of determination, skill and team spirit. As Manager I thank the coaching team of Steve Thomas, Ben Elias, Ian Price, Walter Brookes and Ben Wynne for their tireless work with the squad throughout the season. Also to Cledwyn Ashford for his support and direction on match days. He really inspires the players. Without their hard work and dedication I am sure we would not have achieved the success we have’’.

As well as the National Tom Yeoman Shield the Association has already won the Tom Yeoman North Shield and travel to Wolverhampton in early June hoping to add the Phil Staley Shield to this season’s haul.

A huge well done to a total of 13 Nomads Academy past and present players who represented @FlintshireCC yesterday and crowned Tom Yeoman winners. The side have also used The Quay 3G as their home venues this season. Big well done to all players and staff. https://t.co/KF1tiwbZtj — Connah’s Quay Nomads (@the_nomads) April 29, 2018

Father and son first

One of Saturday captains was Jamie Davies his dad Guy was also a member of the victorious Flintshire side which lifted the shield in 1981 along with manager Andrew Jones.

Secretary of the Association David Nickless said, “Having looked through the records I think that Guy and his son Jamie are the first father and son from the Flintshire/Deeside Associations to win the Welsh Schools’ FA Tom Yeoman Shield.”

38 years after I won the welsh Tom Yeoman shield final against Swansea my son only does it today too.. so proud 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5IDt7ILR7z — Guy Davies (@Guydeb41) April 28, 2018

In the 51 years since Flintshire, formerly Deeside Primary Schools’ FA have been entering the Tom Yeoman shield they have won it 16 times and been runners up on 7 occasions.

The Association only entered the competition in the 1966/67 season twelve years after it started and have won it more times than larger Associations such as Cardiff, Newport and Swansea.

Andrew Jones said ;

“Over 52 years the Flintshire Primary School Football Association has kept the Flintshire County Council’s LA at the forefront of primary school sport in Wales. We are currently finding it difficult to meet the annual running costs from the money raised by the parents and staff. In the past the Association received a £1000 grant per season from the LA towards our activities. Unfortunately this has not been paid for a few years. We have had to organise a sponsored run and we have set up a Just Giving page on face book to try and raise much needed funding, so that that can continue to provide the first class opportunities for the pupils of Flintshire Primary Schools.” It would be sad for the Association to fold because of lack of finance.”

If you feel you would like to help with funding please contact Mr. Andrew Jones, Manager Flintshire PSFA and Headteacher of Ysgol Derwenfa in Leeswood – email: lemail@hwbmail.net

Or visit the Just Giving page here