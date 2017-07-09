Flintshire school is seeking former students to inspire the current generation

Mold Alun Netball team 1970 - 71

A Mold school is seeking former students who can inspire the current generation to academic success and career confidence.

Alun School is one of 400 schools across Britain working with the education charity Future First to harness the talents and experience of alumni to support current students.

The school wants to contact former students in established careers and recent leavers in further education, alumni who live nearby and those who have moved away.

Future First wants every state school or college to be supported by a “thriving, engaged alumni community” that helps it to do more for its students.

More than 180,000 former students nationwide have already signed up to stay connected with their old school who motivate young people as career and education role models, mentors, work experience providers, governors and fundraisers.

Mr. David Goodchild, Assistant Headteacher said:

We signed up to Future First’s scheme straightaway. A network of former students with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current students’ jobs horizons and equip them for the world of work.

Mrs Jane Cooper, Alun School Headteacher said,

Every state school student should have the opportunity to succeed in life after school, regardless of their background. If students see ‘people like me’ have succeeded, they are more likely to believe they can too. They work harder and have higher expectations of success.

We want more schools to see the benefits of using their alumni as a powerful resource.“

The school, is waiting to hear from former students who can also register with Future First by clicking the “For former students” link on the website www.futurefirst.org.uk