The A541 in Flintshire has reopened following an earlier collision

Published: Wednesday, May 30th, 2018
UPDATE: The A541 Wrexham Road near Caergwrle Castle has reopened.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said:

“We were called at approximately 1.45pm this afternoon to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on Wrexham Road, Caergwrle. We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.”

PREVIOUS UPDATE: A road traffic collision has closed the A541 Wrexham Road both ways near Caergwrle Castle.

Traffic is very slow in the area, the accident is reported to between A550 Hawarden Road Abermorddu and A5104 Caergwrle.

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson as said:

”The A541 Wrexham Road, between Caergwrle and Abermorddu has been closed following a road traffic collision.

We currently have no indication as to how long the road will remain closed.”

One person who lives close to the scene said a man gone to hospital with not life threatening injuries but oil is on the road and is being cleaned up.

