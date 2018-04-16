Flintshire residents could be eligible for reductions on council tax bills

Residents in Flintshire are being urged to check if they are eligible for reductions on their council tax.

Hannah Blythyn, Labour AM for Delyn, is calling on residents to ensure they are aware of discounts and reductions they could be entitled to.



The Welsh Government is working with local authorities and third sector organisations including Citizens Advice and Age Cymru, to make people more aware of the range of support available to help them pay their Council Tax bills.



A new awareness raising campaign will be launched and a simple eligibility checker is available online.



Hannah Blythyn AM said: “As Council Tax bills begin to arrive, residents in Delyn could be missing out on vital reductions and exemptions.

“There are many discounts, reductions and exemptions available and these are all listed on the Welsh Governments new website.

“I would encourage everyone to check their eligibility online and make sure they get the support that is being made available.”

Residents may be entitled to pay less council tax if:

you believe you live on a low-income

you live alone, or with people / children who do not pay council tax

you are a student

you are disabled

you are mentally impaired

your property is empty

A full list of eligibility criteria is available on the Welsh Government website at gov.wales/counciltaxhelp

Council tax bills in Flintshire hve risen by 6.7% for the forthcoming year

The rise has seen council tax for a Band D property go up from £1,104 for 2017/18 to £1,178 – an increase of £74.

