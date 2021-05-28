Flintshire residents aged over 40 can get first Covid jab at a drop-in session in Wrexham on Sunday

Flintshire residents aged 40 and over and waiting for their first COVID-19 vaccination jab can attend a drop-in session in Wrexham on Sunday.

The session is taking place at The Catrin Finch Centre, Glyndwr University between 8.30 am and 3.45pm.

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has said the session will be on a “first served basis” and there is no need to book.

A post on the health board’s Facebook page states: “If you are aged 40 years or over, we are inviting you to attend a COVID-19 vaccination drop-in session on Sunday 30th May from 08:30am to 3:45pm at The Catrin Finch Centre, Glyndwr University, Wrexham, LL11 2HS.”

“The session is available for Wrexham and Flintshire residents to get their first vaccination, who may have had difficulty already attending due to their work commitments.”

“This is on a first-come, first served basis.’

“No appointment is needed, but please be prepared to wait and queue.”

“If you have an existing appointment please keep to the original date.”