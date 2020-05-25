Flintshire Recycling Centres will reopen on Tuesday – Council to publish estimated queuing times on website

All five Flintshire Council operated Household Recycling Centres will reopen to the public tomorrow, Tuesday 26 May.

Like all councils across Wales, Flintshire Council closed it’s tips at the end of March when strict lockdown measures were introduced in a bid stop the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier this month councils were given the green light to start planning how to safely reopen recycling centres following a ‘modest’ adjustment to lockdown measures in Wales.

The five Flintshire sites – Sandycroft, Buckley, Mold, Greenfield and Rockliffe will reopen at 9am tomorrow.

With the sites being closed for nine weeks, demand is expected to be very high and those planning to use the tips are being warned to expect lengthly queues.

The council has said it will issue hourly ‘estimated queuing times’ updates on its website from tomorrow.

The council website states: “We are working hard to keep Flintshire as clean and safe as possible during the ‘lockdown’ period. We have been collecting recycling, food and rubbish but do recognise that many residents’ will have some excess recycling and waste to dispose of.

The Household Recycling Centres will be open for residents to dispose of household recycling and waste.

Before visiting a site we would ask you to please think carefully about your trip and whether you need to make it.

The demand at our centres will be high in the first week of opening. For the safety of the public and our employees special measures to control the centres have been introduced.”

The council website also has a list of special safety measures ‘to control the centres’ – they can be viewed here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Bins-Recycling-and-Waste/COVID-19-Household-Recycling-Centres-Reopening-Information.aspx