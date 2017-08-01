Flintshire ‘Real Ale Trail’ set to take a Deeside detour.

Image: realaletrailflintshire.co.uk/

Flintshire Real Ale Trail is set to take a Deeside detour in September as organisers add new pubs and a micro brewery to the route.

The Real Ale Trail began 2010 – the brainwave of the Flintshire Tourism Association has previously followed a fairly tried and tested route featuring some of the counties more “out of the way” and rural pubs such as the the Royal Oak in Caerwys and the Crooked Horn, Brynford.

The ‘new’ Flintshire route created by organisers will now take in three Deeside pubs, The Glynne Arms in Hawarden and the Plough on Aston Hill and the Offas Dyke Hotel Broughton plus the addition of Hafod microbrewery in Mold.

Other pubs on the September 9th Ale Trail include the Red Lion at Penyffordd, the Queens Head and Gold Cape in Mold.

Organisers have also promised that transport issues which blighted the previous trail back in May have been ironed out.

Many real ale fans who paid £10 per head for a bus to take them from pub to pub were left fuming with the transport arrangements with some people saying they were left waiting for hours to catch buses to pubs.

Following the May trail Shelly Barratt from Coya marketing the company behind the event said; “peak times buses where full which caused a fair few logistics problems for us in the afternoon which was disappointing.”

One Facebook user asked on the ale trail page whether transport arrangements for upcoming event have been fixed; “we have, bus company super apologetic it was their first Trail, they’ve done a few more since and got them spot on so they are going to smash this one they tell us” came the reply from organisers.

For tickets and contact details follow this link: http://realaletrailflintshire.co.uk/