Flintshire pupil’s poem about the horror of WWI to be read at National Service of Thanksgiving in Cardiff

A poem about the horrors of World War One written by a Flintshire school girl will feature during today’s National Service of Thanksgiving in Cardiff.

The service, to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War is being held at Llandaff Cathedral and will attended by Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Ysgol Maes Garmon pupil Mari Wyn Jones will read her poem, ‘My Living Soul’ the Welsh winner of an international arts and poetry competition.

Children and young people aged 9-16 across the world were invited to submit poetry, art or song inspired by the events of the First World War.

The competition was hosted by the ‘Never Such Innocence’ charity, a project set up to engage young people across the world about the First World War

First Minister, Carwyn Jones, will mark 100 years since the end of the First World War at today’s service which will be broadcast live on BBC Wales.

The Address will be given by The Archbishop of Wales, The Most Reverend John Davies.

Speaking ahead of the service, the First Minister said:

“Each Remembrance Sunday is an opportunity to pay tribute to the men and women who have served to protect the peace we are privileged to enjoy in Wales today. “This Remembrance Sunday is particularly poignant, as we mark 100 years since the end of the First World War. Today, we remember the sacrifice of servicemen from Wales during the war. We also remember the countless men, women and children who played pivotal roles on the home front and shaped our society in ways no generation had done before. “To this remarkable generation, we give thanks. Their contribution and legacy will endure.”

The Archbishop of Wales, The Most Reverend John Davies, said: