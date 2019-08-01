Flintshire MP urging local charities to apply for funding

A Flintshire MP is encouraging local charities and community groups to apply for funding from a pot of over £3 million that has been raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

A wide range of community organisations, from registered charities, to voluntary groups and social enterprises, are eligible to apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000.

Applications for funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery are open for two weeks until 14 August.

David Hanson MP for Delyn said,



“There are countless organisations doing fantastic work across Delyn. This is the perfect opportunity for them to take advantage of the funding available and expand the reach of an existing service, get a new project off the ground, or allow it to help extend an already successful initiative. I strongly encourage as many groups as possible to apply.”

The funding can be accessed through three different trusts and each trust supports projects focussed on different themes.

Groups are encouraged to apply to the trust that best fits their proposed project:

People’s Postcode Trust wants applications from projects aimed at promoting human rights, combating discrimination and poverty prevention

wants applications from projects aimed at promoting human rights, combating discrimination and poverty prevention Postcode Community Trust supports initiatives working to improve the health and wellbeing of communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those with a focus on reducing isolation

supports initiatives working to improve the health and wellbeing of communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those with a focus on reducing isolation Postcode Local Trust provides funding that’s dedicated to improving outdoor space, in addition to increasing access to it. Groups working on flood prevention measures and looking to implement renewable energy strategies are also encouraged to apply.

Over 300 groups were awarded grants earlier this year, with sports groups for military veterans, counselling support services for young carers and sensory gardens for people with dementia among some of the organisations that benefitted.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, added:

“It’s not just players who win with People’s Postcode Lottery – over £3 million in grants will have a tremendous impact on grass-roots groups across Britain.

“Between the three trusts, a huge array of projects is able to benefit, and I would urge all groups to look at the funding guides and apply.”

A minimum of 32% from every People’s Postcode Lottery ticket goes directly to good causes.

To date, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £450 million for more than 6,500 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

For more information, to view the funding guides and to apply please visit the trusts’ websites directly:

www.postcodetrust.org.uk

www.postcodelocaltrust.org.uk

www.postcodecommunitytrust.org.uk