Flintshire MP Rob Roberts “wholeheartedly and unequivocally” supports Home Secretary Priti Patel

Flintshire MP Rob Roberts has backed Home Secretary Priti Patel following a standards investigation into alleged bullying.

The Conservative MP for Delyn posted his support for Ms Patel on social media after the an inquiry found she “has not consistently met the high standards required by the ministerial code”.

An investigation was launched in March by the Prime Minister, following the resignation of the Home Office’s top civil servant, Sir Philip Rutnam, he alleged Ms Patel “created fear” in the workplace.

Mr Roberts dismissed the inquiry into the bullying claims as the “latest round of nonsense” against Ms Patel.





In Facebook post he said: “I wholeheartedly and unequivocally support the Home Secretary Priti Patel in this latest round of nonsense to which she is being subjected.”

“In the time I have come to know and understand Priti, I can say that she is without a doubt an exceptionally strong woman who is delivering some of the largest reforms this country has seen against the backdrop of a system and process that doesn’t like change.”

The PM’s adviser on the ministerial code, Sir Alex Allan was asked to provide advice about whether the “facts established by the Cabinet Office in relation to the conduct of the Home Secretary showed adherence to the Ministerial Code.”

Sir Allan said: “My advice is that the Home Secretary has not consistently met the high standards required by the Ministerial Code of treating her civil servants with consideration and respect.”

“Her approach on occasions has amounted to behaviour that can be described as bullying in terms of the impact felt by individuals.”

“To that extent her behaviour has been in breach of the Ministerial Code, even if unintentionally. This conclusion needs to be seen in context.”

Sir Allan later resigned after Boris Johnson said he has “full confidence” in Ms Patel.

In a statement, he said: “I recognise that it is for the Prime Minister to make a judgement on whether actions by a Minister amount to a breach of the Ministerial Code.”

“But I feel that it is right that I should now resign from my position as the Prime Minister’s independent adviser on the Code.”

The Home Secretary issued an “unreserved apology” following the publication of the inquiry report, she said: