Flintshire motorcyclist killed in Denbigh crash this morning

A man from Flintshire has sadly died following a collision on the Denbigh to Ruthin road this morning, Friday 4th August.

At 7.15am North Wales Police were informed of a collision on the A525 link road between Denbigh and Ruthin involving a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, who is in his 60’s and from the Mold area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency Services are currently in attendance and the road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes from the Roads Policing Unit said:

“Sadly this is a fatal road traffic collision investigation and the road is likely to be closed for several hours. We are advising motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

“We are also appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the motorcyclist riding prior to the collision to contact us.”

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference number V117409.