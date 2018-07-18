independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Flintshire man arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer

Published: Wednesday, Jul 18th, 2018
Share:

North Wales Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following reports of an imitation police car with blue blue flashing lights and a siren was spotted on Tuesday night

The blue Mercedes is understood to have travelled between Wrexham and Chester at around 10pm last night, July 17 and returned to Wrexham soon after midnight.

PC Sarah Astles said;

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle around those times or has any dashcam footage of it to contact us.

“The vehicle is now safely off the road and a 42-year-old man from Flintshire has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer.”

Anyone with information should contact police on http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

LATEST NEWS:

Delays to trains on the Wrexham to Bidston line after vehicle collides with rail bridge in Penyffordd

Update on the Coastguard call out to Flintshire Bridge this afternoon

Seriously injured quad bike rider airlifted to hospital following crash on Flintshire road

Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint set for revamp

Chester Racecourse submits £100m ‘vision for the future’ masterplan

Business plans to create solar farms in Connah’s Quay and Flint approved

Queensferry Poundworld set to close next week

The A5151 in Flintshire has reopened following earlier collision – two people taken to hospital

Flintshire Councillors agree to bin controversial litter enforcement firm Kingdom by end of the year

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn