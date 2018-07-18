Flintshire man arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer

North Wales Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following reports of an imitation police car with blue blue flashing lights and a siren was spotted on Tuesday night

The blue Mercedes is understood to have travelled between Wrexham and Chester at around 10pm last night, July 17 and returned to Wrexham soon after midnight.

PC Sarah Astles said;

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle around those times or has any dashcam footage of it to contact us.

“The vehicle is now safely off the road and a 42-year-old man from Flintshire has been arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer.”

Anyone with information should contact police on http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx