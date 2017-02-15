Flintshire AM leads National Assembly debate on LGBT History Month

Hannah Blythyn, AM for Delyn has brought forward a key debate around LGBT History Month and LGBT rights in the National Assembly for Wales.

Hannah Blythyn AM said,

“Today has been a significant day for the National Assembly. I’ve hosted an event in the Senedd which celebrates the influence of LGBT Icons and Allies, and have also taken the lead on a key debate around LGBT history month. I’m particularly proud to have brought forward this debate in the Senedd – the first time an Assembly debate on LGBT equality has been led by openly gay and lesbian Assembly Members .”

“This debate offers a message of hope to all LGBT people in Wales whilst we remember the challenges that remain and the next steps that are needed. Looking forward, we must build on our progress as our society but we should never be complacent.”

“I want to be part of creating a more modern and representative Wales, and today’s debate is another step forward as we lead on LGBT equality. The message I want young people to remember is ‘be yourself and believe in yourself’ – where Wales is a place that everyone feels they can be themselves without fear and prejudice”.

The Individual Members Debate took place in the National Assembly during Wednesday afternoon’s Plenary session. Hannah Blythyn AM opened the debate and it was closed fellow Labour AM, Jeremy Miles.

The attached image was taken following the LGBT History Month: Icons and Allies Event on Wednesday 15th Feb 2017 and includes Members and Allies of the Out-Naw network in the National Assembly for Wales.