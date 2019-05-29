Flintshire granite worktop manufacturer’s £30,000 fine could have ‘easily’ been avoided says health & safety inspector

A Flintshire granite worktop manufacturer could have ‘easily’ avoided a heavy fine if it had carried correct control measures and safe working practices a health and safety inspector has said.

Buckley based Grantech Limited was fined £30,000 after failing to ensure that lifting equipment was examined and maintained to ensure it was safe to use.

Mold Magistrates’ Court heard how Grantech Limited was not having regular statutory examinations carried out on lifting equipment and also failed to carry out repairs when defects had been found.

Following an inspection on 18 June 2018 by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) at the site on Spencer’s Industrial Estate, it was discovered that the examinations were not carried out at the required six monthly intervals and when they were carried out the same faults were reported, as the company were not taking action to effect the repairs.

Grantech Limited pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 5 (1) of the Provision and Use of Work Equipment Regulations 1998 and Regulation 9 (3) of the Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998. The company has been fined £30,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4906.

Speaking after the case HSE inspector Mhairi Duffy said “This prosecution could so easily have been avoided by simply carrying out correct control measures and safe working practices. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those who fall below the required standards”.