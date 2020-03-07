News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire garden centre cafe voted Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club cafe of the year

Published: Saturday, Mar 7th, 2020
A garden centre café in Mold has been announced as Café of the Year 2019 by the Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club.

The Woodworks Garden Centre Café came first from a list of 12 voted for by Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club members.

To present the award, members of the Club cycled to The Woodworks Café where they were welcomed by Fiona Coke, Café Manager and Steve Morgan, Managing Director of the P&A Group which owns the garden centre. 

Commenting on the award, Mike Cross, President of the Chester and North Wales CTC said:

“There were many votes this year and, from a list of twelve different cafés, the winner by a mile was The Woodworks Garden Centre Café.

“The Garden Centre has a secure place for bikes to be stored and the Woodworks Café offers a varied and tasty menu. Congratulations to Fiona and the team for all their hard work in being recognised for this award.” 

[LtoR Steve Morgan, Managing Director of P&A Group, Fiona Coke, Woodworks Café Manager, Mike Cross, President of Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club, Glennys Hammond Vice President of Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club]

Fiona Coke, The Woodworks Garden Centre Café Manager said:

“We are thrilled that the Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club awarded us the Café of the Year 2019. We have put a lot of work into making the café as accessible as possible for everyone and this includes catering for groups both large and small. Of course, our food and drink menus and our friendly and welcoming staff also had something to do with winning this award I am sure!”

The presentation coincided with the Charles Allen anniversary ride.

This annual ride is held on or near the birthday of the Club founder, Charles Allan, who died in 1998 at the age of 86.

A Scotsman who served in the Second World War and was evacuated from Dunkirk, Charles founded the Club in 1983 whose members are nearly all retired. 

 This latest award from the Chester and North Wales Cyclists’ Touring Club, comes on the back of The Woodworks Garden Centre and Café receiving a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

The Café is also nominated for three categories in the Welsh Café Awards 2020 with the winners being announced in Cardiff in June. You can find out more details and vote for the Café here.

