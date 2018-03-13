Flintshire flasher sentenced after indecent exposure on Lincolnshire beach

Lincoln Crown Court

A 54 year old Flintshire man with previous convictions for indecent exposure received a suspended prison sentence at Lincoln Crown Court today, Tuesday March 13.

The court heard how a holidaymaker detained the flasher who exposed himself on the beach, writes the Lincolnshire reporter.

Keith Taylor was with his wife on the beach at Chapel St Leonards when he noticed flasher John Grindell.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said: “Mr Taylor was on the beach when he saw the defendant walking towards him.

“At first he thought it was a naked female but as the defendant approached he realised it was a male with everything on display.

Mr Taylor challenged him. The defendant said he was sorry and that he would put his pants back on.

Mr Taylor apprehended him and detained him until the police arrived.”

When Grindell was later interviewed by police he said he had been staying at a camp site at Spilsby and decided to visit the coast.

Mr Howes said: “He said he took his shorts off because he didn’t want to get them wet while having a swim in the sea.”

The court was told that Grindell had previous convictions for flashing at schoolgirls.

Grindell, 54, of Hope, Flintshire, admitted a charge of indecently exposing his genitals as a result of the incident on May 28, 2017.

He was given a three month jail sentence, suspended for 15 months.

Recorder Gareth Evans QC told him: “You have previously been convicted of offences of exposure.

“If you want to serve this sentence then do it again.”

Mark Watson, in mitigation, urged that the length of the custodial element of the suspended sentence should be as short as possible.

Image: Geograph ©Copyright Richard Croft and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.