Posted: Sat 28th Nov 2020

Flintshire County Council set to receive funding to meet demand of Council Tax Reduction Scheme

Flintshire County Council is set to receive additional funding to help meet demand for the Welsh Government’s Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

An extra £2.6m of Welsh government funding is being handed to local authorities across Wales to help provide support for low income households which have been hit by the pandemic.

Taking the total amount to almost £5.5m, the local authorities will be able to manage the increase in demand without compromising services already provided by them.

Rebecca Evans, Finance Minister, said: “The additional funding I am announcing today will provide local authorities with the financial reassurance they need to continue to support those who need it most through our Council Tax Reduction Scheme.


“I would encourage anyone who thinks they may be eligible for help with their council tax bills to contact their council for advice.”

The Welsh Government will continue to work with the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) as well as local authorities, such as Flintshire County Council, to understand the longer term effects of increased demand on the scheme.

They will also assess the extent of any decline in council tax collection on local authorities.

Councillor Anthony Hunt (Torfaen), WLGA Spokesperson for Finance and Resources, said: “Councils know that many people have experienced financial hardship during this period, and we want people to know that we are here to help.

“These are exceptional times and we are seeing increases in applications for support right across Wales.

“If you are having difficulty in paying your council tax please contact your local authority to ensure you are getting all the assistance available.”



